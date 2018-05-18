

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Friday scheduled to release national consumer price numbers for April, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to add 0.7 percent on year, slowing from 1.1 percent in March. Core CPI is called at 0.8 percent, easing from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will provide Q1 numbers for wholesale sales; in the three month prior, sales were up 4.7 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year.



