

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the company's Management at its Annual General Meeting which took place in Munich on Thursday, May 17, 2018, including the discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2017 financial year, the election of Supervisory Board members.



The shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as auditor for the 2018 financial year.



The cancelation of Authorized Capital 2017-II and the creation of new Authorized Capital 2018-I with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights.



At the AGM 2018 of MorphoSys AG, 60.69% of the current share capital was represented.



After the AGM, the Supervisory Board in its inaugural meeting elected Dr. Marc Cluzel as its new Chairman and Dr. Frank Morich as Deputy Chairman.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX