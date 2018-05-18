

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Suzanne Scott has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of FOX News and FOX Business Network (FBN), announced Lachlan Murdoch, Chairman of 21st Century Fox and the Chairman and CEO of the proposed New Fox.



Ms. Scott will report jointly to Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch, 21st Century Fox Executive Chairman, Executive Chairman of FOX News and Co-Chairman of the proposed New Fox.



In addition, Jay Wallace has been appointed President of FOX News and Executive Editor, while Jack Abernethy will continue as CEO of the newly expanded FOX Television Stations Group, an essential component of New Fox. Abernethy will relocate to Los Angeles to work closely with FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX Sports.



Most recently, Scott served as the president of programming for both FOX News Channel (FNC) & FBN and has been with FOX News since its inception nearly 22 years ago. In this role, Scott oversaw all network programming and talent management, which included significantly altering FNC's primetime lineup in 2017. Among the highly successful changes were replacing Bill O'Reilly with Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m., moving Hannity back to the 9 p.m. timeslot and launching The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m.



