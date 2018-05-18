

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in April, though marginally, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Producer price inflation rose to 2.0 percent in April from 1.9 percent in March. Meanwhile, the rate was forecast to slow to 1.8 percent.



The price index for energy alone grew by 3.2 percent annually in April and those of intermediate goods went up by 2.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices were 1.6 percent higher than last year and they gained 0.2 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent from March, when it edged up by 0.1 percent. Prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



