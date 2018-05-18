

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Investment firm KKR (KKR) and Triton Friday announced the sale of Mehiläinen, a provider of private health care and social services in Finland, to CVC Capital Partners. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.



Triton and KKR acquired Mehiläinen in March 2010 as joint investors on a 50-50 basis. Varma and Ilmarinen, mutual pension insurance companies, have been minority shareholders since 2015 and LähiTapiola, a mutual life insurance company, since 2016. Early in 2015, Mehiläinen merged with Mediverkko.



