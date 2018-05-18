

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated in April after remaining stable in the previous month, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale prices climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in April, faster than March's 1.2 percent increase.



The biggest annual influence on the overall development in April was the price increase in the wholesale trade in ores, metals and semi-finished metal products, which gained 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.5 percent from March, when it remained flat.



