

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc. (DNLM.L) said that Laura Carr will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Laura will join Dunelm in the Autumn, with the exact date to be announced in due course.



Laura is Group Financial Controller of Compass Group, the FTSE 30 multinational contract food, hospitality and support services company, a position which she has held since February 2017. Prior to this Laura was CFO of Indigo Books & Music, Canada's largest book, gift and speciality toy retailer, from 2014 to 2017. Laura held a number of senior finance roles with Japan Tobacco International between 2004 and 2013.



Laura succeeds Keith Down, who is stepping down to take up a role closer to his family home, as announced in February. David Stead, Dunelm's former CFO, has joined the Group as Interim CFO to help smooth the transition, which has allowed Keith to step down from the Board slightly earlier than expected, on 24 May 2018. Due to the short period of David's role, he will not join the Board.



