

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc. (UTG.L), a developer and manager of student accommodation in the UK, announced Friday that Richard Simpson, Group Property Director, will be stepping down from his role with immediate effect. Simpson has decided to take up the role as CEO of Watkin Jones plc (WJG.L).



He will remain with the Group on garden leave until December 31, 2018 to ensure a smooth handover. From January 1, 2019 he will be free to take up his new role.



Unite Group promoted Nick Hayes to Group Property Director, but will not be appointed to the Board of Directors. He has been at Unite for 11 years and is currently the Company's Property Director.



Unite Group said it does not intend to replace Simpson's position on the Board of Directors and will continue with a Board of seven directors, comprising a non-executive chairman, two executive directors and four non-executive directors.



Simpson has been with Unite for 13 years, including six as Group Property Director.



Separately, Watkin Jones announced that Simpson will join its Board as CEO effective on January 2. He succeeds Mark Watkin Jones, who announced in January 2018 his decision to stand down from the Board as the Group's Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX