

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The greenback weakened to 1.3524 against the pound, 1.1815 against the euro and 0.9999 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.3505, 1.1789 and 1.0018, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 0.7523 against the aussie and 0.6898 against the kiwi, off its early highs of 0.7504 and 0.6873, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 110.81 against the yen and 1.2811 against the loonie, reversing from its early near 4-month high of 111.00 and a 2-day high of 1.2847, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.36 against the pound, 1.20 against the euro, 0.97 against the franc, 111.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the aussie, 0.71 against the kiwi and 1.26 against the loonie.



