sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,07 Euro		-0,51
-6,73 %
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,12
7,227
09:20
7,12
7,19
09:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROFAC LIMITED7,07-6,73 %