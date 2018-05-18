

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited's (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) Group Chief Executive Ayman Asfari said the company continues to make good progress in 2018 delivering its strategy of focusing on its core, delivering organic growth and reducing capital intensity.



At the Annual General Meeting, Ayman Asfari will reiterate that Petrofac delivered solid full year results in 2017 and is well positioned in 2018.



Ayman Asfari said, 'We also continue to make good progress in 2018 delivering our strategy of focusing on our core, delivering organic growth and reducing capital intensity. Tendering activity remains high and the Group has been awarded more than US$1.7 billion of new orders in the year to date. We recently announced our exit from the deep-water market through the sale of the JSD6000 installation vessel, and we continue to retain strong liquidity.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX