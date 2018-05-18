

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer prices showed no variations in April, in line with expectations, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



On a yearly basis, industrial producer prices remained flat in April after an increase of 0.1 percent in March.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy grew the most by 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.2 percent in April.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that import prices fell at a slower pace of 5.9 percent annually in March, following a 6.5 percent decline in February. Month-on-month, prices advanced 0.4 percent.



Export prices decreased 4.3 percent yearly in March, while it rose 0.4 percent from the preceding month.



