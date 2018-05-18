

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The pound edged down to 1.3499 against the franc, 0.8750 against the euro and 1.3502 against the greenback, reversing from its early highs of 1.3539, 0.8723 and 1.3528, respectively.



The pound eased to 149.69 against the yen, from an early 2-week high of 150.01.



The pound is likely to find support 1.34 against the franc, 0.89 against the euro, 1.33 against the greenback and 147.00 against the yen.



