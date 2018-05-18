

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone trade surplus increased in March from a month earlier, as exports grew faster than imports, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 21.2 billion in March from EUR 20.9 billion in February.



Month-on-month, both exports and imports climbed by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively in March.



On an unadjusted basis, exports fell 2.9 percent yearly in March and imports dropped by 2.9 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 26.9 billion in March from EUR 28.5 billion in the corresponding month last year.



During the first quarter, the trade surplus climbed to EUR 49.4 million from EUR 42.9 billion in the same period of 2017.



