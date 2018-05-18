

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1208.3 million, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $808 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Deere And Co reported adjusted earnings of $1034.0 million or $3.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.3% to $9.75 billion from $7.26 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1034.0 Mln. vs. . last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.75 Bln vs. $7.26 Bln last year.



