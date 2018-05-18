

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account deficit decreased notably in March from a year ago, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Friday.



The current account deficit fell to EUR 89.6 million in March from 299.4 million in the corresponding month last year.



The deficit on goods trade narrowed to EUR 233.0 million from EUR 353.7 million last year. At the same time, the surplus on services grew from EUR 47.6 million to EUR 101.4 million.



The primary income balance came in at a shortfall of EUR 38.9 million in March, down from EUR 68.7 million last year. The secondary income surplus increased to EUR 80.9 million from EUR 75.4 million.



The capital account surplus was EUR 50.0 million in March versus 32.0 million a year earlier. On the other side, the financial account deficit turned to a surplus of EUR 3.8 million from a deficit of EUR 141.6 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX