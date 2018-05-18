

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.21 billion, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $0.81 billion, or $2.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Deere And Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $3.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.3% to $10.72 billion from $8.29 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $3.30 -Revenue (Q2): $10.72 Bln vs. $8.29 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX