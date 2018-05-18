

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Company (CPB) announced that Denise Morrison, President, CEO and a Director, has chosen to retire effective immediately. Keith McLoughlin, a Campbell Board member since 2016, has been named interim CEO.



Keith McLoughlin was President and Chief Executive Officer of Electrolux AB, a global manufacturer of major household appliances, from 2011 until February 2016.



The company said its recently elevated Chief Operating Officer Luca Mignini focuses on the integration of newly acquired Snyder's-Lance and Pacific Foods and stabilizing the company's U.S. soup business.



