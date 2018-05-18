

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $31.9 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $37.3 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Apollo Investment Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $31.9 Mln. vs. $37.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16



