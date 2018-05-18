HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC
18 May 2018
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announces that on the 18 May 2018 the company purchased 241,574 Ordinary shares at a price of 81.225 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 170,778,202 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.
For further information please contact:
Stuart Brookes
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc
01253 754740
