

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raden has become the second smart luggage company to shut down this month after major U.S. airlines banned smart luggage with non-removable batteries earlier this year.



In a statement on its website, Raden said that it is no longer in operation and that all existing shipments have been processed for delivery. The company is shuttering after three years of operation and follows Bluesmart, which shut down on May 1.



'You can still travel with your Raden cases, with the batteries simply removed as directed by each airline. Our companion app will continue to pair to your bags. Unfortunately, we can no longer process returns, exchanges or repairs,' the company said.



Raden noted that the changes in policies concerning batteries in luggage in December by all major airlines severely impacted the usefulness of its products, and ultimately the company's ability to continue operating.



According to Raden, its intent was to add ease and simplicity to the travel experience and the unforeseen policy change has made it impossible. The batteries inside Raden's bags enabled people to charge their smartphones and also track the location of the suitcase if it was lost.



In December, American Airlines became the first U.S. carrier to impose restrictions on the smart bags by announcing a new policy that requires its passengers to check smart bags to remove the lithium ion batteries. Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines also announced similar policies that went into effect from January 15.



The airline industry considers smart bags as a potential fire risk, especially in the cargo hold as it is powered by lithium ion batteries. Smart bags contain GPS tracking devices and USB ports to charge smartphones and other devices.



Although most of the airlines allow passengers to travel with the smart bags if the battery is removed, many of the bags already on the market have batteries that cannot be removed. Another smart luggage brand, Away's older design bags had batteries that were removable, but only with a screwdriver.



