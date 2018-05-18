

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the seventeenth consecutive month, results of a Gallup poll showed that Americans are most likely to name the government as the greatest problem facing the U.S.



Twenty percent of Americans named government dysfunction or poor performance by specific elected leaders as the nation's top problem in the latest poll.



Gallup noted the latest figure is toward the lower end of the 18 percent to 25 percent range of Americans who have seen government as the country's top problem since President Donald Trump took office last year.



The poll found that immigration or illegal aliens remained the second most frequently mentioned problem at 10 percent.



Racism or race relations came in third at 7 percent, although that is down from a range between 10 percent and 14 percent last fall.



The economy, unifying the country, ethics and moral decline and interpersonal conflict in society tied for fourth on the list of concerns.



Gallup said the percentage of Americans naming guns or gun control as the nation's top problem has slumped to 3 percent after spiking to 13 percent following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.



The Gallup survey of 1,024 adults was conducted May 1st through 10th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



