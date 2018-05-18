

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC



18 May 2018



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 354,224 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 90.0p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend for the full year to 30 November 2017 payable on 18 May 2018.



Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 4 June 2018.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 99,391,431 Ordinary Shares.



