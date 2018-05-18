

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks is again facing racism allegations after a Latino customer accused the coffee chain for writing a racial slur on his coffee order.



According to reports, a customer name Pedro ordered drinks at a Starbucks in La Cañada Flintridge and noticed that 'beaner' was written on the drink instead of Pedro. 'Beaner' is a derogatory term for Mexicans in the United States.



Starbucks, which is preparing to close its stores later this month for mandatory racial-bias training, reportedly said that the company officials met with the customer at one of the local stores and that he accepted their apology.



'This kind of mistake is unacceptable and we will take additional steps to assess what happened here and how our partners can be better,' Starbucks said.



Starbucks is schedule to close all of its more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the US on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct a racial-bias education for its employees. The training will be provided to nearly 175,000 employees across the country.



In April, Starbucks came under scathing criticism after two black men were arrested from a Philadelphia Starbucks outlet. The arrests sparked accusations of racial profiling by the coffee chain.



The two men were waiting at the store for a friend to show up. However, a store manager asked the men, who had not made any purchases, to leave the store after they attempted to use the restroom despite being told it was only for paying customers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX