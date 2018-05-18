

TORONTO, May 18, 2018 /GlobeNewswire/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA)(AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') provides notification that a block listing application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on AIM of up to 2,000,000 common shares in the Company (the 'Block Listing Shares'). The 2,000,000 Block Listing Shares represent approximately 0.5% of the current issued share capital of the Company. The Block Listing Shares will be allotted from time to time pursuant to the participation of individuals in the Company's Share Plan (the 'Plan').



Dalradian has established the Plan in support of operations in Northern Ireland.



The Block Listing Shares will be issued as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued common shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will become effective at 8am on or around 24 May 2018.



About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.



For more information:



Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Numis Securities Limited (Broker) John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam +44 (0)20 7260 1000



