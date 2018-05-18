

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Republicans failed to pass an $867 billion farm bill on Friday amid a revolt by several more conservative lawmakers.



The House voted 198 to 213 in favor of the bill, with thirty Republicans joining with all of the Democrats in the chamber to block the bill.



Many of the Republicans that voted against the legislation are members of the House Freedom Caucus, who withheld their support for the bill after failing to get assurances the House would vote on a tough immigration plan.



The vote is seen as an embarrassment for House Republican leaders, who had expressed confidence that the bill would pass.



President Donald Trump expressed support for the bill in a post on Twitter on Thursday, tweeting, 'Tomorrow, the House will vote on a strong Farm Bill, which includes work requirements. We must support our Nation's great farmers!'



The unanimous Democratic opposition to the bill was partly due to a provision imposing strict work requirements for people who receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.



Even if the House had passed the bill, the Senate is working on separate legislation that is expected to be a compromise between Republicans and Democrats.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX