

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Friday said it is recalling an extra 88,000 vehicles in the U.K. to fix problems with battery connector.



The company had earlier recalled around 312,000 vehicles due to a fire risk stemming from a cable connecting the battery and fan. A media investigation had found that some vehicles could cut out completely while on the road.



'BMW has chosen to expand on its existing battery connector recall by also replacing the blower-regulator wiring harness on affected 3 Series models,' the German car maker said.



The recall affects BMW 3 series models produced between December 2004 and July 2011, it said.



'We are taking the opportunity of the existing recall to proactively check and replace the wiring harness of the blower regulator. In doing so we are taking every precaution in terms of safety while minimising disruption and inconvenience to affected customers,' the company said.



