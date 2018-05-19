

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ten people have been killed and 10 others injured after a student opened fire at a Texas high school, the state governor said.



The attacker, who was arrested and charged with murder, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old pupil at Santa Fe High School.



He allegedly used a shotgun and a revolver taken from his father, who legally owned the weapons.



Most of the dead are students, police said.



'School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!,' Donald Trump twitted.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said 'various kinds of explosive devices' had been found at the school, 40 miles (65km) south of Houston, and off-campus. They included 'a CO2 device' and 'a Molotov cocktail', he said.



Mr Abbott said police found information on the suspect's diary, computer, and mobile phone suggesting that he planned the attack and intended to kill himself afterwards.



Santa Fe school police officer John Barnes has been named among the injured. He was in a critical condition and undergoing surgery, local media reported.



