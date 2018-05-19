

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 1 - 8 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9 - 13 were passed as special resolutions.



AstraZeneca said it is pleased to have received shareholder support for all resolutions proposed at the AGM, but is disappointed with the lower level of support received for its Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2017.



AstraZeneca engaged with its major shareholders during 2017 and is disappointed that enhancements made to Remuneration Report disclosures and changes to the operation of the annual bonus scheme in response to shareholder feedback have not significantly improved the voting result.



The Remuneration Committee has already engaged with a number of shareholders to understand the reasoning behind their decisions not to support the Remuneration Report and will continue to engage with shareholders during 2018 to determine how best to address their concerns.



