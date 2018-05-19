

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) signed a lease at 43-story Park Tower, making the social networking giant one of the city's largest tech tenants.



The Menlo Park company agreed to rent 755,900 square feet of office space, according MetLife Investment Management, one of the owners of Park Tower.



The move comes as Facebook and other tech companies not headquartered in San Francisco have opened offices here to help recruit workers who do not want to commute to the South Bay or Peninsula.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX