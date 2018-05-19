

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - Middleby Corp. (MIDD) said it agreed to acquire the Taylor Company from UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies for $1.0 billion. Taylor is a world leader in beverage solutions, soft serve and ice cream dispensing equipment, frozen drink machines, and automated double-sided grills.



Middleby will finance the all-cash acquisition under its existing revolving credit facility. In 2017, Taylor had revenues of about $315 million and $65 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation. The transaction has been structured to provide Middleby with a tax step-up with a net present value of about $150 million.



The transaction completion is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, with an expected closing early in the third quarter of 2018.



The deal is expected to be earnings per share accretive within the first year of acquisition.



