

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been declared husband and wife, following a ceremony at Windsor Castle.



The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.



Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.



Following their marriage, the couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Among the guests were Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX