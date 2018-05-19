

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The largest proxy advisory firm is recommending that investors reject two of Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) board members, while also supporting a proposal to split the role of chairman and chief executive officer -- jobs now held by Elon Musk, the public face of the electric-car maker.



By opposing directors Antonio Gracias and James Murdoch, and seeking to install an independent chairman, Institutional Shareholder Services is ratcheting up the pressure on Tesla to reform its nine-member board in the wake of production delays on its mass-market Model 3.



You've reached your free article limit. Subscribe now to get unlimited access. View Offers



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX