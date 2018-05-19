Die USA und China haben im schwelenden Handelsstreit eine Einigung erzielt. China werde die Importe von US-Waren "signifikant erhöhen", hieß es in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung am Samstag.

Ziel sei es, das Handelsbilanzdefizit der USA zu reduzieren. "To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services", hieß es wörtlich in der Erklärung. "This will help support growth and employment in the United States." US-Präsident Donald Trump hatte China "unfairness" vorgeworfen, weil mehr Güter von China in die USA wandern als andersherum.

Denselben Vorwurf richtet Trump auch an die EU. Dort ist noch keine Einigung in Sicht.