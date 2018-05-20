

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc's CEO Elon Musk released series of posts on Twitter on the two new Model 3 dual motor models(Model 3 dual motor all-wheel-drive and performance versions), including performance, pricing, a new service module, and a few new options. Deliveries will begin in July, he said in tweets posted Sunday.



Musk specified that 'Tesla dual motor means there is a motor in front & a motor in rear. One is optimized for power & one for range. Car drives fine even if a motor breaks down. Helps ensure you make it to your destination & don't get stuck on side of road in potentially unsafe conditions'.



He outlined a list of specifications: the all-wheel drive (AWD) performance Model 3 will boast a top speed of 155 miles per hour, can go from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and has a top range of 310 miles. Cost of all options, wheels, paint, etc is included (apart from Autopilot) is $78000. About same as BMW M3, but 15% quicker & with better handling. Will beat anything in its class on the track, he tweeted.



The Cost of normal dual motor AWD option is $5,000, Musk said, but will do 0-60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 140 miles per hour.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the new dual motor Model 3 vehicles are equipped with a front AC induction motor to complement the switched reluctance, partial permanent magnet motor at the rear.



The standard mid-size fastback sedan Model 3 features a single electric motor powering just the rear wheels with 258 horsepower and 317 ft-lb of torque. The new dual motor version will add a second electric motor to the front axle, adding forward propulsion power and all-wheel drive grip.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX