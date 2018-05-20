

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ResMed (RMD) announced the results of two clinical analyses conducted for the U.K. and U.S., demonstrating the cost effectiveness of combining home oxygen therapy and home non-invasive ventilation or NIV therapy for patients with persistent hypercapnia following a life-threatening exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.



The ResMed-backed Home Oxygen Therapy - Home Mechanical Ventilation (HOT-HMV) health economic studies, presented today at the ATS 2018 International Conference, build on earlier data demonstrating the clinical and cost effectiveness of HOT-HMV therapy (i.e. combining home oxygen therapy with home NIV), compared to treating with oxygen alone.



The U.K. study found that HOT-HMV treatment reduced exacerbation frequency and 28-day hospital readmission. The U.S. analysis found a 58.3 percent reduction in 30-day readmissions for HOT-HMV patients compared to those on home oxygen alone - and that HOT-HMV can actually save patients money while improving their quality of life.



