

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) is nearing a deal to merge its transportation business, which manufactures locomotive diesel engines, along with engines for other markets, with Wabtec, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal could create a combined company valued at more than US$20 billion and could be announced as early as this week, the reports said.



There is always a possibility that the deal, which centers on using a structure called a Reverse Morris Trust, could collapse at the last minute, the reports said.



