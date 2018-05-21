

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Mobis said that it plans to use its proving ground, which opened last June in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, as a test bed for new technologies, with the goal of becoming a leader in future car technologies. The automotive supplier announced at the proving ground that it plans to develop autonomous driving sensors, which are essential for future vehicles, by 2020, and lead the global market for autonomous driving based on its technology power.



The company said it will increase its R&D investment cost from the current level of 7% of its parts sales to 10% by 2021. It will also invest 50% of it in ICT, which is closely related to autonomous driving, expanding related R&D workforce and infrastructure and actively promoting technical partnerships with global companies.



'We are aggressively investing in autonomous driving technologies. We will also increase our R&D workforce for autonomous driving from the current level of 600 to over 1,000 by 2021 and increase the number of M.Billy, our global autonomous test vehicles, from 3 to 20 by next year,' forecasted Yang Seung-wook, Executive VP of ICT R&D Center at Hyundai Mobis.



German companies with which Hyundai Mobis signed a partnership to develop radars include SMS and ASTYX. Both are radar developers possessing the best design capabilities; the former jointly developed radars with TRW and Continental, and the latter with BMW and Autoliv.



Working with SMS and ASTYX, Hyundai Mobis will develop five radars for autonomous cars, which can allow cars to detect 360° around them by the end of this year and begin full-fledged production by 2021. The company will cooperate with SMS for entry-level front and side radars and with ASTYX for high-performance front radars. It will also complete a joint R&D project with Seoul National University for improving the target distinguishment of radars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX