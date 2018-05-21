

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were notably higher on Monday as easing trade war worries boosted the dollar and helped lift exporters.



After two days of high-level talks, the U.S. and China have agreed to put the trade war on hold and set up a framework for addressing trade imbalances in the future.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 38 points or 0.68 percent at 5,652 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Energy group EDF rallied 1.5 percent on reports that it is in talks to sell part of its U.K. wind farms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX