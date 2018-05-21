

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks (FFIV) announced Francis 'Frank' Pelzer has joined the company's leadership team as Executive Vice President and CFO. He will oversee F5's worldwide financial planning, analysis, accounting, reporting, and internal auditing procedures, as well as investor relations.



Pelzer joins F5 from SAP, where he was President and Chief Operating Officer of the Cloud Business Group. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Concur Technologies, a cloud-based travel and expense management solution provider that was acquired by SAP in 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX