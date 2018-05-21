

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) said it reached definitive agreements with Southern Company (SO) to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and its ownership interests in the Oleander and Stanton natural-gas generating plants located in Florida in transactions valued at about $6.475 billion, including the assumption of about $1.4 billion of Gulf Power debt.



NextEra Energy expects the transactions to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing and $0.15 and $0.20 accretive to its 2020 and 2021 adjusted earnings per share expectations, respectively. As a result, upon closing of the transactions, NextEra Energy expects its 2020 adjusted earnings per share expectations to be in a range of $8.70 to $9.20 and its 2021 adjusted earnings per share expectations to be in a range of $9.40 to $9.95.



NextEra Energy said it intends to finance the about $5.1 billion purchase price through the issuance of new debt.



NextEra Energy is expected to continue to maintain $5 billion to $7 billion of excess balance sheet capacity, while maintaining its current strong credit ratings.



NextEra Energy will acquire Gulf Power, which serves approximately 450,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida and has roughly 9,500 miles of power lines and 2,300 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity; Florida City Gas, which serves approximately 110,000 residential and commercial natural-gas customers in Florida'sMiami-Dade, Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River counties with 3,700 miles of natural gas pipelines.



NextEra Energy will acquire 100 percent ownership interest in Plant Oleander, a natural-gas fueled, simple-cycle combustion turbine electric generation plant located near Cocoa, Florida, with a generating capacity of 791 MW and power purchase agreements with the Florida Municipal Power Agency and Seminole Electric Cooperative; and 65 percent ownership interest in Stanton Energy Center, a combined-cycle electric generating unit, with a generating capacity of approximately 660 MW, located near Orlando, Florida. The 65 percent interest is contracted with the Orlando Utilities Commission and Florida Municipal Power Agency.



NextEra Energy expects to complete the acquisition of Florida City Gas in the third quarter of this year, with the Gulf Power and natural-gas generating plant acquisitions anticipated to close in the first half of 2019.



