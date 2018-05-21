

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Monday, staying near yearly lows amid an increase in risk appetite.



The U.S and China say they've reached a deal on trade and U.S. stocks are set to open sharply higher. With gold's safe haven appeal diminished, the precious metal is having trouble finding buyers.



'To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services,' China and the US said. 'This will help support growth and employment in the United States.'



June gold was down $7 at $1284 an ounce, unable to trim last week's losses.



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The market analysts consensus is for 0.25, up from 0.10 in the prior month.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker and Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak today.



The economic newsflow is relatively light until mid-week. Manufacturing data is due Wednesday, while housing and consumer confidence take center stage late in the week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX