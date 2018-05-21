

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) responded to LaSalle Hotel Properties' announcement that it has entered into a merger agreement with Blackstone at a price of $33.50 per share, a significantly lower price than Pebblebrook has been willing to pay.



'Our offer is substantially superior to the merger agreement that LaSalle has reached with Blackstone.. We are disappointed that LaSalle's board of trustees has chosen not to pursue the unique opportunity that we presented,' said Jon Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.



Pebblebrook said it is proposing to merge with LaSalle at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.9200 Pebblebrook common share for each LaSalle common share, with the option for LaSalle shareholders to elect to receive cash up to a maximum of 20% in the aggregate.



Based on Pebblebrook's closing share price on May 18, 2018, this implies an offer price of $35.89 per LaSalle common share, representing a premium of 7.1% over Blackstone's offer of $33.50 and a premium of 47.1% above LaSalle's closing price on March 27, 2018, which is the day before Pebblebrook publicly disclosed its initial offer of a business combination with LaSalle.



Earlier today, LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII, under which Blackstone will acquire all outstanding common shares of beneficial interest of LaSalle for $33.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.8 billion. The transaction represents a premium of approximately 35 percent over LaSalle's unaffected share price of $24.84 as of March 27, 2018, the day before the public announcement of a proposal to acquire the Company in an all-stock transaction.



