

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - IPhone users suing Google over data-collection claims may be seeking as much as 3.2 billion pounds or $4.29 billion, Bloomberg quoting the search giant as saying in a court filing.



The group representing iPhone users, known as Google You Owe Us, now includes 4.4 million people, according to documents filed with the court at a hearing Monday. The group reportedly said the Alphabet Inc. unit unlawfully collected people's personal information by bypassing Apple Inc.'s iPhone default privacy settings.



