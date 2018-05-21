

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro came off from its early lows against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Monday.



The single currency bounced off to 1.1759 against the franc and 1.1778 against the greenback, from its early near a 2-month low of 1.1707 and a 6-month low of 1.1717, respectively.



The euro was trading at 130.93 against the yen, up from a low of 130.38 hit at 8:45 pm ET.



Reversing from an early low of 1.5083 against the loonie, the euro recovered to 1.5136.



The single currency was trading at 0.8765 versus the pound, reversing from an early low of 0.8726. This may be compared to a 5-day high of 0.8774 hit at 6:45 am ET.



The euro is likely to find resistance around 132.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the loonie, 0.89 versus the pound and 1.19 against both the franc and the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX