

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ed Sheeran emerged as the big winner at this year's Billboard Music Awards, while Janet Jackson won a historic BBMA Icon Award - the first African American female artist to receive the prestigious honor.



Ed Sheeran, who was nominated in 15 categories this year, took home five awards - top artist, top male artist, top radio songs artist, top song sales artist, and top hot 100 artist.



Taylor Swift won top female artist award for her top selling album 'Reputation.'



Camila Cabello scooped the Billboard chart achievement award, Khalid won top new artist, and Kendrick Lamar was named top streaming artist.



Justin Bieber's record breaking 'Despacito' bagged five honours, including for being the Top Latin Song.



Other award winners: Cardi B, Top Rap Female Artist; SZA, Top R&B Female Artist; Maren Morris, Top Country Female Artist, The Chainsmokers, Top Dance/Electronic Artist.



Janet Jackson made her stance on the MeToo movement clear as she spoke after accepting the Icon prize.



'At long last, women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated, or abused. I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination, who support us in heart and mind,' said the youngest member of the Jackson family.



Kelly Clarkson, who was the host of the show, called for change, and not 'moments of silence,' referring to Texas school shooting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX