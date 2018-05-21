

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) noted today's announcement by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport that he is not minded to intervene on public interest grounds in relation to Comcast's (CMCSK, CMCSA) offer for Sky. The Secretary of State has not reached a final decision. Before reaching a final decision, the Secretary of State will consider further representations, which are to be provided by Thursday 24 May 2018.



On 7 May 2018, Comcast Corporation formally notified the European Commission of its intention to acquire the entire issued share capital of Sky plc.



The Secretary of State said, 'Having reviewed the relevant evidence available, I can confirm that I have today written to the parties to inform them that I am minded not to issue an EIN on the basis that the proposed merger does not raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations which would meet the threshold for intervention.'



The Secretary of State said, 'I will now allow until 5pm on Thursday 24 May for interested parties to submit written representations, and I aim to come to a final decision on whether to intervene in the merger shortly.'



