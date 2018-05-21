

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Shortly after announcing a racial bias training for the staff, Starbucks revealed its changed policy of allowing anyone to use its spaces, rest rooms, cafes and patios even without buying anything from the stores. The new policy will be consistent all across U.S. stores.



Earlier on April 12, two black men in Philadelphia were denied use of bathroom and were arrested by the police. The store staff called 911 alleging trespass to the property as the two people have not ordered anything.



Later, the coffee chain settled the case and decided to close more than 8000 stores on May 29th for a half day to impart racial bias training. Attorney General Eric Holder and anti-defamation league CEO Jonathan Greennblatt will lead the education. Nearly 175,000 U.S. employees will attend the training geared toward preventing discrimination in stores.



Starbucks has apologized and released a statement addressing partners and customers. In the statement CEO Kevin Johnson has said they have immediately begun a thorough investigation of their practice and firmly stand against discrimination or racial profiling.



The specialty coffee chain with more than 25,000 stores across the globe is planning to offer the education materials to be used on May 29th to share with their own license partners and even other companies to ensure safe and inclusive environment to the customers.



