

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon, but remains little changed overall. The buck is down slightly against the Euro, but is modestly higher against the British pound and Japanese Yen.



The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines Monday. Things will remain rather subdued on the economic front until Wednesday. New home sales data is slated for Wednesday morning, while the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve will be released in the afternoon.



The dollar climbed to over a 5-month high of $1.1715 against the Euro Monday, but has since retreated to around $1.1765.



The buck has risen to over a 4 1/2 month high of $1.3411 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early low of $1.3475.



House prices in the United Kingdom were up 0.8 percent on month in May, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday. That followed the 0.4 percent monthly increase in April.



The greenback reached a 4-month high of Y111.394 against the Japanese Yen, but has since eased back to around Y111.115.



Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 625.977 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday, up 30.9 percent on year. The headline figure exceeded expectations for a surplus of 440.0 billion yen following the downwardly revised 797.0 billion yen surplus in March.



