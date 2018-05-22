

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group (KGX.DE) said that it has appointed Hasan Dandashly (57) as the new President & chief Executive Officer of Dematic, starting May 21, 2018. He succeeds John Baysore, who has decided to retire from his active role at Dematic to serve the company as an advisor, ensuring full continuity in Dematic's customer relations.



Hasan Dandashly joins Dematic from General Electric, where he was President & CEO Oil & Gas Surface since 2017, after having served as President & CEO Downstream since 2014. Prior to this, Hasan held various international executive roles at GE's Industrial, Transportation, and Power Generation businesses, beginning in 1998.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX