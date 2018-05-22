

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE), in its Corporate Strategy Meeting on Tuesday, unveiled the corporate direction and mid-term strategy over the next three years, starting with the fiscal year 2018, ending March 31, 2019, to the fiscal year 2020, ending March 31, 2021.



According to President and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, Sony will aim to sustainably generate societal value and high profitability across its three primary business areas of electronics, entertainment, and financial services.



The company noted that over the period of this mid-range plan, operating cash flow or OCF will be the most important performance metric, and the Company will target total OCF of 2 trillion yen or more, excluding the Financial Services segment, for this three-year period.



In terms of allocation of cash generated, Sony plans to spend approximately 1 trillion yen on capital expenditure. The priority for the remaining 1 trillion yen will be strategic investment, while also making an appropriate allocation to balance sheet improvement and shareholder returns, in order to further enhance Sony's corporate value.



In terms of shareholder returns, the Company intends to increase dividends in a stable and long-term manner.



Further, the company will seek to maintain a Return on Equity or ROE level of 10% or more.



Sony also announced targets for the Electronics and Entertainment businesses for the fiscal year 2020.



For 2020, operating income for Game & Network Services segment is expected to be from 130 billion yen to 170 billion yen, lower than 190 billion yen expected for 2018.



For Semiconductors segment, operating income for 2020 would be 160 billion yen to 200 billion yen, up from 100 billion yen expected for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX